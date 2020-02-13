Forecast: Overnight showers ahead of more typical trade wind conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii weather is gradually transitioning back to more typical trade wind conditions as a low pressure system continues to weaken and move rather away from the state. The low is still close enough to trigger spotty showers and a few thunderstorms overnight, but we should have clouds and passing showers for windward and mauka areas heading toward Friday. The trades will become quite breezy over the weekend.
At the beach, waves generated by the increasing trade winds will push surf up for east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, where a high surf advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. Surf along north and west shores is on the way down, but a larger northwest swell could bring advisory-level waves over the weekend. South shores will remain small. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for mainly windward coastal waters.
