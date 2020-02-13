Florence Puana, key figure in case against Kealohas, dies at 100

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Florence Puana, a central figure in the case against the Kealohas, died Thursday morning, peacefully at home, family members said.
She was 100 years old.
Puana lived long enough to see her granddaughter go to prison for stealing from her and her son.
Puana’s son, Gerard was set up for stealing a mailbox as part of a campaign to discredit him by his niece, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.
Kealoha also forced Florence Puana to sell her family home on Wilhelmina Rise after convincing her to take out a reverse mortgage from which Kealoha stole the balance to finance a lavish lifestyle for her and her husband, then Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha.
The former chief was also convicted in the mailbox frame up.
In the mailbox trial, federal prosecutors feared Florence Puana would not live long enough to testify, so she endured a grueling, hours-long video deposition that was later shown to jurors.
After being convicted by a jury, the Kealohas chose to plead guilty to additional charges, including bank fraud and identity theft.
Puana, the feisty matron, mother of nine children, defied predictions and survived to see the convictions which vindicated her in a decade long financial battle with the Kealohas.
Recently, one of the Kealoha’s attorneys finally paid back some of the money Puana lost in a civil trial in which Katherine Kealoha lied to the jury about the stolen money
The Puana family issued the following statement: “The Florence M. Puana Ohana wish to express our sincere appreciation to all our family and friends for their prayers, comfort and support over the years." It continues, Florence, “has gone to be with her Savior. We ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with her passing.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.