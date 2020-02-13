Florence Puana, key figure in case against Kealohas, dies at 100

Florence Puana, key figure in case against Kealohas, dies at 100
Florence Puana on her 100th birthday
By HNN Staff and Lynn Kawano | February 13, 2020 at 9:40 AM HST - Updated February 13 at 9:47 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Florence Puana, a central figure in the case against the Kealohas, died Thursday morning, peacefully at home, family members said.

She was 100 years old.

Puana lived long enough to see her granddaughter go to prison for stealing from her and her son.

Puana’s son, Gerard was set up for stealing a mailbox as part of a campaign to discredit him by his niece, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

Kealoha also forced Florence Puana to sell her family home on Wilhelmina Rise after convincing her to take out a reverse mortgage from which Kealoha stole the balance to finance a lavish lifestyle for her and her husband, then Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha.

The former chief was also convicted in the mailbox frame up.

In the mailbox trial, federal prosecutors feared Florence Puana would not live long enough to testify, so she endured a grueling, hours-long video deposition that was later shown to jurors.

[Read more: Katherine Kealoha’s relatives point to her conviction in bid for new civil trial]

[Read more: ‘The world knows the truth;’ Man framed by Kealohas speaks out for first time since historic verdict]

After being convicted by a jury, the Kealohas chose to plead guilty to additional charges, including bank fraud and identity theft.

Puana, the feisty matron, mother of nine children, defied predictions and survived to see the convictions which vindicated her in a decade long financial battle with the Kealohas.

Recently, one of the Kealoha’s attorneys finally paid back some of the money Puana lost in a civil trial in which Katherine Kealoha lied to the jury about the stolen money

The Puana family issued the following statement: “The Florence M. Puana Ohana wish to express our sincere appreciation to all our family and friends for their prayers, comfort and support over the years." It continues, Florence, “has gone to be with her Savior. We ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with her passing.”

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.