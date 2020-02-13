After hefty dusting of snow, Haleakala reopens

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The snow atop Maui’s Haleakala has defrosted just a bit.
After being closed for two days due to wintry conditions, the summit re-opened Wednesday.
Visitors who made reservations under the new system to view the sunrise on the days of the closure were unfortunately turned away due to the dangerous conditions.
Park officials say temperatures at the summit usually range anywhere from 30 to 65 degrees, but with windchill, it can be much colder. Hypothermia is a risk for those who may be there for prolonged periods of time, and visitors should plan accordingly.
Photos on the park’s Facebook page showed some snow remained in between rocks and on the sidewalks.
