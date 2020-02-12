Disney show recognizes tween on a mission to preserve America’s national parks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the last three years, 12-year-old Robbie Bond has visited more than 40 national parks, including in Hawaii.
And his work is getting recognition, including in an upcoming episode of “Marvel’s Hero Project” on Disney Plus.
"It was amazing. First we got interviewed by the directors of the show and at the time we didn't know what it was so when we found out it was Disney, it was like a shock," said Bond.
The show spotlights kids doing good things for the world.
Last October, producers filmed Robbie giving a virtual tour of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to Kamehameha students on Hawaii island and doing a beach clean-up on Oahu.
“I want them to be motivated and inspired that their opinion matters and each kid has their own voice and kids should be able to express their own beliefs without being shot down by adults,” he said.
What’s next for this little advocate?
He wants to visit more parks through his nonprofit Kids Speak for Parks. His episode premieres Friday at Hawaii Theatre from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
