Texas-based contractor fined for failing to pay overtime to Hawaii workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Texas-based contractor was slapped with a hefty fine after violating labor standards.
The U.S. Department of Labor says Steve Hoegger and Associates violated the Fair Labor Standards act when it did not properly identify workers as independent contractors during renovation work at the Marriott Koolina Hotel, and the Marriott Maui Ocean Club Hotel.
The wrong classifications led to workers being underpaid for overtime.
A judge ordered the company will have to pay more than $300,000 in penalties. They also owe back-pay to 69 workers in Hawaii.
“Employers must ensure that employees receive the wages they have legally earned for their work,” said Wage and Hour District Director Terence Trotter in Honolulu, Hawaii. “Violations like those found in this investigation can be avoided.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.