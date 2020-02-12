Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

STAND YOUR GROUND-BILL
Hawaii legislator proposes expansion of deadly force law
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii legislator has proposed an expansion of the state's law allowing residents to use deadly force to defend themselves at their homes and businesses. Hawaii News Now reported a bill introduced by Democratic Rep. Sean Quinlan would allow people to defend themselves without fear of criminal prosecution. Current law allows residents to use deadly force only if situations occur inside their homes but not outside on their property. Quinlan's proposal is similar to Stand Your Ground laws in other states that say residents do not have to retreat from potentially violent confrontations before using deadly force.
LEGISLATURE-CHILD CARE
Hawaii lawmakers debate child care and early learning goals
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers seeking to increase affordable child care in the state face a debate over the qualifications for providers. Hawaii Public Radio reported Monday that House and Senate leaders have made child care part of a joint legislative package negotiated with Democratic Gov. David Ige. A divide is emerging between those who want flexibility in qualifying for child care or early learning teachers and those who say instructors must be well trained in early childhood education. The bill would establish a state goal of providing access to early learning programs to all 3- to 4-year-old children.
LOVE TRIANGLE-MURDER
Ex-Army medic sentenced to 35 years for his wife's murder
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Army medic stationed in Hawaii has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2014 murder of his wife. The woman he was having an affair with, who admitted to stabbing his wife to death, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The judge says she's giving Michael Walker a longer sentence than the 24 years to 30 years he negotiated in a plea deal because he orchestrated the killing. Prosecutors say the two met through an online dating site and Walker told Jackson he was married. Prosecutors say he told Jackson he wanted his wife, Catherine Walker, gone. Walker apologized to her family.
AP-US-AMERICAN-SAMOA-CITIZENSHIP
Not all born in American Samoa want US citizenship
HONOLULU (AP) — The American Samoa government is appealing a ruling granting U.S. citizenship to those born in the territory. A federal judge recently sided with three American Samoans in Utah who want to be recognized as citizens. But many in American Samoa say they're happy being U.S. nationals who can't vote in most federal elections or run for office outside the islands. They fear being granted birthright U.S. citizenship would threaten American Samoa's way of life, which includes communal living and set times for family prayer. An attorney for the three seeking citizenship says the territory's customs and cultures evolve, and there are laws protecting them.
HAWAIIAN RECONCILIATION
Hawaii panel backs Native Hawaiian reconciliation commission
HONOLULU (AP) — A panel of Hawaii lawmakers has passed a resolution calling for the governor to convene a Native Hawaiian reconciliation commission. The chairman of the House Water, Land and Hawaiian Affairs Committee says the resolution aims to foster more dialogue and provide opportunity for people to talk and address past wrongs. The resolution comes after Native Hawaiian protests blocking the construction of one of the world's largest telescopes put a spotlight on deep-seated grievances over the treatment of Hawaii's indigenous people. But several leaders of those protests oppose the commission, saying they're skeptical it will reflect their concerns.
ASSAULTING SPORTS OFFICIALS-HAWAII
Bills seek harsher penalties for attacking referees, coaches
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Two bills introduced to the Hawaii state Senate seek harsher penalties for parents, spectators and athletes who assault or terrorize sports officials such as referees, umpires and coaches. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the bill the would expand the state's second-degree assault law to include causing injury because of sports officials' performance at events. The bill would establish the offenses of first-, second- and third-degree assault of a sports official and terroristic threatening against a sports official. Both bills were referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has not scheduled a hearing on either measure.