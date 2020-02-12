Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Army medic stationed in Hawaii has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2014 murder of his wife. The woman he was having an affair with, who admitted to stabbing his wife to death, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The judge says she's giving Michael Walker a longer sentence than the 24 years to 30 years he negotiated in a plea deal because he orchestrated the killing. Prosecutors say the two met through an online dating site and Walker told Jackson he was married. Prosecutors say he told Jackson he wanted his wife, Catherine Walker, gone. Walker apologized to her family.