Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder in brutal hammer beating

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of attempted murder in the brutal beating of his ex-girlfriend.
Kristopher Kalani beat his then-girlfriend Grace Pineda with a hammer in Nanakuli in 2018.
Pineda was found bloodied inside her car in the parking lot of a known Waianae game room, court documents said.
Last week, Pineda testified that Kalani said he was going to kill her before hitting her with a hammer.
"I remember the hammer coming towards my face and my teeth flying out," Pineda testified.
Pineda told the jury she didn't know how many times she was hit because she lost consciousness.
She now has to use a walker and still has visible injuries.
Kalani is eligible for an extended sentence of life without parole.
He will be sentenced in April.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.