Japan confirms 39 new coronavirus cases, 174 total on quarantined cruise ship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials have confirmed 39 new cases of the coronavirus aboard a cruise ship quarantined at a Japanese port.
The update brings the total found on the Diamond Princess to 174 cases.
The ship arrived at Yokohama Port near Tokyo on Feb. 3 and Japanese health officials began medical checks on all of the ship’s 3,700 passengers and crew after one previous passenger tested positive.
At least six Hawaii passengers ― none of whom are infected ― are on that ship.
Those passengers include Irene Tokuda and her husband Eugene, of Kaneohe. They’ve been cooped up inside a room without windows or a balcony ever since the quarantine went into effect.
Irene Tokuda said they’re checking their temperatures regularly and trying to keep their spirits high.
“It’s a challenge,” she said. “everyone’s trying to move forward and make the best of it. But yeah, definitely not under the best circumstances.”
She said since the quarantine went into effect, she and her husband have only been allowed out of their room three times ― for an hour each time.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, state officials said that there are now 35 people in Hawaii who are being monitored after visiting China within the last 14 days. They’re staying at home or in hotels.
Only one person, a Hawaii resident, is in mandatory quarantine.
None of those 36 people are showing any symptoms of the deadly virus.
This story will be updated.
