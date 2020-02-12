Healthier Hawaii: Heart health for keiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is Heart Month, and while we focus on ourselves as adults, it’s important to focus earlier with our children.
There are a couple of risk factors that eventually lead to heart disease, including diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity. We also know heart disease begins early in life.
Dr. Melissa Yamauchi, from Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, explains the importance of pediatric cardiology.
