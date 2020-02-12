Woman, child killed in head-on crash near Punaluu

PUNALUU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman and a child died Tuesday night in a head-on collision on Oahu’s North Shore, EMS officials confirmed.
Two other people, a 38-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, were hospitalized in serious condition. The ages of the woman and child killed were not immediately known. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The call for the crash came in around 9:15 p.m. Crews were dispatched to an area just north of Punaluu on Kamehameha Highway.
Witnesses saw numerous police vehicles and at least one ambulance headed toward the scene. HFD was also on scene.
The highway was closed in both directions into the night as police investigated. Drivers can expect it to be closed until the early morning.
Official details on what happened are still developing.
Those killed have not been publicly identified.
This story will be updated.
