Former HNN General Manager Rick Blangiardi announces run for mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rick Blangiardi, the former general manager at Hawaii News Now, announced his candidacy for Honolulu mayor Wednesday.
Blangiardi made the announcement Wednesday at Old Stadium Park in front of dozens of supporters.
“We’re all painfully aware of the big issues facing our island home and families: The high cost of living and a lack of affordable housing, the over-budget and behind schedule rail project, the complex issue of homelessness, the growing concerns over neighborhood crime.
“You have my word that I will be a strong, decisive mayor who listens to all sides of an issue. But I’ll also be a mayor who makes firm decisions.”
He added that his campaign will tour communities around the island to hear from residents about the biggest issues they’re grappling with.
Blangiardi is entering an already-competitive 2020 race for mayor.
Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine and business executive Keith Amemiya have already launched mayoral campaigns.
HNN political analyst Colin Moore said Oahu voters are dissatisfied with government and may be hungry for an outsider candidate.
“I think he’s going to be a competitive candidate," Moore said, adding that Amemiya also brings a strong business background.
“Both of them are going to say we’re not the usually politicians.”
