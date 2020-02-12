Forecast: Blustery weather persists today, drier tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm system located just northeast of Maui will continue to drift slowly toward the state through early Wednesday morning, then will move southwest of the islands by late Wednesday. This will maintain the cool and unsettled weather pattern across portions of the island chain. East to southeast winds will strengthen by late Wednesday night and Thursday, carrying an area of enhanced moisture that will likely produce increased windward rainfall. Breezy trade winds and a typical pattern of mainly windward showers is expected from Friday through the upcoming weekend.