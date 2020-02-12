Forecast: Blustery weather persists today, drier tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm system located just northeast of Maui will continue to drift slowly toward the state through early Wednesday morning, then will move southwest of the islands by late Wednesday. This will maintain the cool and unsettled weather pattern across portions of the island chain. East to southeast winds will strengthen by late Wednesday night and Thursday, carrying an area of enhanced moisture that will likely produce increased windward rainfall. Breezy trade winds and a typical pattern of mainly windward showers is expected from Friday through the upcoming weekend.
The current mid-period north swell and long-period northwest swell will continue to steadily decline. Surf heights are expected to drop below advisory thresholds by daybreak Wednesday. Small to moderate north and northwest swells will then continue Wednesday through Friday, followed by a larger northwest swell over the weekend. The weekend swell could bring advisory level surf to north and west facing when it peaks on Sunday, with a gradual decline expected thereafter through the first half of next week.
