Feeling the love: Hundreds of senior citizens boogie down at annual Valentine’s dance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valentine’s Day isn’t ‘til Friday, but love was in the air at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall Tuesday.
A sea of hundreds of seniors dressed in red showed off their dance moves for the 51st annual Senior Valentine Event.
This year’s theme was “Love Will Keep Us Together.” The event is one way to help kupuna stay healthy, active, and engaged in the community.
Seniors had the chance to boogie down with special guests like Police Chief Susan Ballard, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and other local celebrities.
“It’s all about love and having fun,” said Caldwell. “Our seniors have done so much for all of us. It’s a way to give back and recognize their contributions. Get them out,
Francisca Fabinal, an 80-year-old senior attendee, said she enjoyed the event because “everybody danced” and “it was good exercise.”
The Department of Parks and Recreation along with the Bank of Hawaii organized the event and helped bring together seniors from various clubs around the island.
