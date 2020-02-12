Family of a Maui kumu hula files wrongful death suit over deadly fentanyl dose

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a Maui kumu hula has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a nurse staffing company and one of its employees.
Martha Medeiros, 78, died after she went to Maui Memorial Medical Center in March 2017. She went to the hospital for treatment of complications related to vog.
According to the suit, a nurse hired by the staffing company, Host Healthcare, incorrectly administered a fatal dose of the drug Fentanyl.
Fentanyl, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, is a powerful opioid that is far stronger than morphine.
The suit seeks unspecified general and punitive damages.
