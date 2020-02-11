6 years after Charli Scott’s murder, her parents are still waiting to receive her remains

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six years after Maui murder victim Charli Scott disappeared, her parents had a chance to view her partial remains for the first time. But a proper burial is still on hold.
The private viewing took place on Sunday after a public memorial outside the Maui Police Department's forensic facility where the remains as being stored as evidence.
Scott’s parents are still waiting for them to be released by authorities.
The emotional tribute outside the forensic building included flowers, photos, and an ultrasound image of her unborn son, shown in footage taken by Maui Now.
"It has been a long time. It has been six years and we're not any closer to having an answer, so we need to bring this to the forefront more," said Charli's father, Robert Scott.
After the public ceremony, her parents were allowed to privately view her partial remains, which include her jawbone.
The rest of the 27-year-old's body was never found.
"I work with other families of homicide victims, and one of the things I've always been envious of is that goodbye, that moment when they have proof that their child is gone," said Charli's mother, Kimberlyn Scott.
Charli's ex-boyfriend, Steven Capobianco, is now trying to appeal his 2016 murder conviction.
Charli's parents said they met with the county's prosecuting attorney on Monday.
They plan to create a bill for the next legislative session to try to change the law so that her remains can be released.
"The problem lies in the definition and that there isn't one. Who decided that Charli was not a body that is legally entitled to a burial and is just evidence?" said Kimberlyn Scott.
Charli's parents said that if their bill is unsuccessful in 2021, they will continue looking for other ways to allow their daughter to be laid to rest.
An online petition that urges authorities to allow her to be buried has more than 3,500 signatures.
