Winter in Hawaii with passing showers and below average temperatures

The Hawaii Winter chill lingers! But it will be a little warmer compared to nights before!
More winter-like weather will linger over the islands into Wednesday. A cold core low pressure system north of the Big Island will gradually move closer to the state. That means more blanket weather at night as cool, wet, and unsettled weather conditions across most of the island chain on Wednesday along north-facing slopes.
It will be followed by a gradual trend toward lighter winds from late Tuesday into Wednesday. The winter storm is forecast to weaken and eventually move west of the islands Wednesday, and then dissipate by Thursday. With it being this close to the islands, more snow is possible for Maui and Hawaii Island Summits. NWS weather models show this weakening cold core low passing over the islands overnight, maintaining cold temperatures on the high summits of the Big Island and Maui above 9,000 ft. Melting snow and ice will refreeze, and there will be a chance of additional freezing rain and snow showers.
After this low passes and then dissipates, more typical trade winds will return. And riding over those trades, an area of enhanced moisture will move in from the east and it will likely result in breezy and somewhat wet trades on Thursday. This will be followed by more typical trade wind weather pattern from Friday through the upcoming weekend.
Let's talk surf! Surf will be 15 to 22 feet today, lowering to 10 to 15 feet tonight along north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, as well as north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. Surf will be 12 to 16 feet today, lowering to 8 to 12 feet tonight along west facing west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai.
Two separate large northwest swells will gradually decrease on Tuesday. The High Surf Warning remains in effect along most north and west facing shores. For the Big Island, the High Surf Warning remains in effect through Tuesday. Surf will gradually trend down statewide Tuesday and Tuesday night, but will likely remain at solid advisory levels and possibly warning levels for some north and west facing shores at least through Tuesday. Small to moderate north and northwest swells will then continue Wednesday through Friday.
Be safe and enjoy the cooler weather.
