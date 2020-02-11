Winter in Hawaii with passing showers and below average temperatures

It will be followed by a gradual trend toward lighter winds from late Tuesday into Wednesday. The winter storm is forecast to weaken and eventually move west of the islands Wednesday, and then dissipate by Thursday. With it being this close to the islands, more snow is possible for Maui and Hawaii Island Summits. NWS weather models show this weakening cold core low passing over the islands overnight, maintaining cold temperatures on the high summits of the Big Island and Maui above 9,000 ft. Melting snow and ice will refreeze, and there will be a chance of additional freezing rain and snow showers.