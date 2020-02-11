A video of a man slapping a monk seal prompts outrage, an investigation – and an apology

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Infuriating video making its rounds on social media has prompted an investigation by state and federal marine life authorities.
In a Tik Tok video posted online, a man approaches a sleeping Hawaiian monk seal and slaps the animal on its backside. The song “Smack That” by Akon was reportedly overlaid to add to the comedy — but it’s no laughing matter.
The man who posted the video, Eric Mustevoy, told Maui Now the video was taken at a West Oahu Beach during his visit last month. He said however, it was not him in the video.
After the resting monk seal is slapped, it angrily chases after the man in the video. Hawaii News Now is unable to show the original video due to copyright and permission policies, but it has been reposted on other social media accounts.
In a post on Instagram Monday night, Mustevoy issued an apology acknowledging the insensitivity the video displayed.
“First and foremost, I would like to make it known that it was not me in the video however, I should not have even for a split second, thought it was okay to post something so disrespectful. Because of this situation I have learned the importance of doing my research on ones cultures before traveling to their beautiful place of home. I understand this has been a problem before with tourist and I should be acknowledging the fact instead of contributing to the problem,” his post said in part.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to him for additional comment.
Authorities are investigating the video and have contacted Mustevoy. Monk seals are protected by law and harassing a monk seal is a class C felony punishable by time behind bars and fines, the DLNR said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement.
“We encourage people to report violations immediately. Far too often we learn about these cases after they’ve been posted to social media, which compounds the difficulty of gathering evidence and witness statements in real time,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.
When monk seals are resting on Hawaii’s beaches, NOAA guidelines suggest you stay about 50 feet away if a roped boundary has not yet been set up.
This story will be updated.
