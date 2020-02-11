Some in Waikiki are relieved a key source of parking won’t be restricted overnight

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The proposed overnight closure of a valuable Waikiki parking lot won’t be happening anytime soon, leaving some relieved — but the city is still exploring their options.
Back in December, the city said they would start enforcing the midnight to 5 a.m. closure of the Honolulu Zoo parking lot. It’s located along Kapahulu Avenue in Waikiki, across from the Queen Kapiolani Hotel.
Closing the lot would have drastically cut parking options for employees of nearby businesses along with eager bar-goers.
Jack Law, owner of Hula’s Bar and Lei Stand on the second floor of the Waikiki Grand Hotel says the city’s decision to keep it open is a good one that will benefit many.
“It certainly helps Hula’s and helps the employees because the employees work until 3 o’clock in the morning, an hour after we close,” Law said.
At just $1.50 an hour to park and a four-hour limit, it’s one of the more affordable places to keep your car in a district where parking prices are soaring and street spots are limited.
The city announced they would keep it open before a neighborhood board meeting in January.
In a statement on the proposed closure, the city said, “Staff with the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation are exploring other options and during this time the Honolulu Zoo parking lot will remain open.”
Law says the community came together and their voices were heard. He’s also hopeful they can work together to find other solutions.
“I think that parking at the Waikiki Shell has not been utilized as well as it should be. Whenever there’s a concert at the shell, there’s just not enough parking there, and I think that something could be done to improve the parking over there. That would help both the zoo, the park and the shell,” Law added.
