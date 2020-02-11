Rainbow Drive-In is expanding! This time, to Ewa Beach

By HNN Staff | February 11, 2020 at 7:55 AM HST - Updated February 11 at 7:55 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Drive-In is expanding! This time, the iconic plate-lunch spot is adding a restaurant in Ewa Beach.

The business posted the news Monday night on its Facebook page, adding that the new location would open in March.

This would be Rainbow Drive-In's fourth franchise location.

The original spot, located in Kapahulu, has been serving customers since 1961. It opened its second restaurant in Kalihi in 2018, then Pearlridge Center in 2019.

