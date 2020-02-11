Man accused of slamming into vehicle, swinging machete at victim in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man on Monday for allegedly ramming his vehicle into someone else's vehicle in Kalihi.
Police said the suspect, Shayne Kalakau, then got out of the vehicle and swung a machete at the victim.
It all happened around 2:35 p.m.
Police located and arrested Kalakau on Kalihi Street about an hour and a half after the incident. He’s being held on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.
It’s not known what led to the attack.
