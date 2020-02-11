Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

LOVE TRIANGLE-MURDER
Ex-Army medic sentenced to 35 years for his wife's murder
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Army medic stationed in Hawaii has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2014 murder of his wife. The woman he was having an affair with, who admitted to stabbing his wife to death, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The judge says she's giving Michael Walker a longer sentence than the 24 years to 30 years he negotiated in a plea deal because he orchestrated the killing. Prosecutors say the two met through an online dating site and Walker told Jackson he was married. Prosecutors say he told Jackson he wanted his wife, Catherine Walker, gone. Walker apologized to her family.
AP-US-AMERICAN-SAMOA-CITIZENSHIP
Not all born in American Samoa want US citizenship
HONOLULU (AP) — The American Samoa government is appealing a ruling granting U.S. citizenship to those born in the territory. A federal judge recently sided with three American Samoans in Utah who want to be recognized as citizens. But many in American Samoa say they're happy being U.S. nationals who can't vote in most federal elections or run for office outside the islands. They fear being granted birthright U.S. citizenship would threaten American Samoa's way of life, which includes communal living and set times for family prayer. An attorney for the three seeking citizenship says the territory's customs and cultures evolve, and there are laws protecting them.
HAWAIIAN RECONCILIATION
Hawaii panel backs Native Hawaiian reconciliation commission
HONOLULU (AP) — A panel of Hawaii lawmakers has passed a resolution calling for the governor to convene a Native Hawaiian reconciliation commission. The chairman of the House Water, Land and Hawaiian Affairs Committee says the resolution aims to foster more dialogue and provide opportunity for people to talk and address past wrongs. The resolution comes after Native Hawaiian protests blocking the construction of one of the world's largest telescopes put a spotlight on deep-seated grievances over the treatment of Hawaii's indigenous people. But several leaders of those protests oppose the commission, saying they're skeptical it will reflect their concerns.
ASSAULTING SPORTS OFFICIALS-HAWAII
Bills seek harsher penalties for attacking referees, coaches
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Two bills introduced to the Hawaii state Senate seek harsher penalties for parents, spectators and athletes who assault or terrorize sports officials such as referees, umpires and coaches. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the bill the would expand the state's second-degree assault law to include causing injury because of sports officials' performance at events. The bill would establish the offenses of first-, second- and third-degree assault of a sports official and terroristic threatening against a sports official. Both bills were referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has not scheduled a hearing on either measure.
GUN BILL-REJECTED
Hawaii House defers bill expanding police firearms searches
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii House of Representatives has deferred action on a bill to expand police powers to search for firearms without obtaining warrants. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the bill was deferred during a hearing of the Public Safety, Veterans, and Military Affairs and the Judiciary committees. The bill would have permitted law enforcement officers to search people convicted of violating certain restraining or protective orders for firearms if abuse, property damage or harassment was imminent. The bill also says any seized firearms could not be used for convictions if the searches lacked probable cause.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-LONG-SHOTS
NH poses a last chance for some struggling 2020 Democrats
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Several Democratic presidential candidates who are lagging in the polls are making their final pitches before New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and several others are barnstorming New Hampshire in search of the votes they hope will give their campaigns a boost going into the next contest. They are trying to convince undecided voters that they have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump. If these back-of- the-pack candidates are worried about the current the state of play, they aren't saying. Poor showings in New Hampshire could force them to rethink their campaigns.