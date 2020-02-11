Forecast: Unsettled weather, dangerous surf persist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong storm system north of the Big Island will gradually move closer to the state. This will maintain cool, wet, and unsettled weather conditions across most of the island chain through early Tuesday, followed by a gradual trend toward lighter winds from late Tuesday into Wednesday.
The storm is forecast to weaken and eventually move west of the islands Wednesday, and then dissipate by Thursday.
An area of enhanced moisture moving in from the east will likely result in breezy and somewhat wet trades on Thursday. This will be followed by more typical trade wind weather pattern from Friday through the upcoming weekend.
Two separate large northwest swells will gradually decrease on Tuesday.
The high surf warning remains in effect along most north- and west-facing shores.
For the Big Island, the high surf warning remains in effect through Tuesday.
Surf will gradually trend down statewide Tuesday and Tuesday night, but will likely remain at solid advisory levels and possibly warning levels for some north- and west-facing shores at least through Tuesday.
Small to moderate north and northwest swells will then continue Wednesday through Friday.
