Court documents: Woman killed in Wahiawa rammed suspect’s car before being shot

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who was killed in a shooting in Wahiawa a month ago had rammed the suspect’s car twice before she was shot, court documents say.
In the new court documents, one witness who was on a video chat with Malia Soma-Valmoja told police that she appeared visibly upset and said was going to bang another car driven by Bernard Decoito.
The witness added she had used a stolen Jeep to hit his car, which was also stolen.
Witnesses said Decoito then walked up to the front of the Jeep and opened fire.
Soma-Valmoja was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
Decoito was later identified as the suspect and was charged with manslaughter and several firearms offenses.
He is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.
