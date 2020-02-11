City converts McCully building to affordable rentals for single-parent families

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city held a blessing Monday for a new affordable housing complex for single-parent families in McCully.
For those moving in, it was an emotional day as the housing complex will help lighten the heavy burden of housing within affordable means.
The city spent $4.7 million renovating ‘Mohala Mai’ located on Citron Street.
There are 30 units. Rent per family will be about $700 per month, or about 50 percent of the area’s median income. Units come with refrigerators, but tenants share the kitchen and bathroom facilities.
The city says this complex will benefit families who need a helping hand.
“It’s very difficult for single parents with children to make it on their own without some support. So we feel that with a communal living situation here, it will foster everyone to help each other,” Honolulu Department of Land Management Director Sandy Pfund said.
Housing at the building may also be opened up to individuals on the brink of homelessness.
“I just want to underscore how much a difference this is going to make for the community and the families that are really struggling,” added Becky Soon, Deputy Director of the Department of Community Services added.
The city bought the lot two years ago for almost $4 million. Tenants are set to move in later this month.
