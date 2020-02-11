Blustery winds and numerous showers along a disturbance over the state

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - What's in the forecast? Dangerous surf, cooler temperatures, rain, and even snow plus breezy north winds.
A low pressure system is responsible for these elements that will last through tonight. It will be less wide spread tomorrow and more sporadic and spotty. When the low pressure moves off to the east, the trade winds will return in its place, late-Thursday going into the weekend. On Saturday, winds will be breezy at times.
A High Wind Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remains posted for the summits of Maui and the Big Island, and conditions will be monitored for potential extensions in time.
There are also two swells that are affecting surf along most Northern and Western shorelines. This is making the ocean conditions in the affected areas inconsistent; and with the northerly winds, even more dangerous for everyone. Mix that with brown water that usually accompanies heavy rainfall, and you have absolutely bad coastal conditions for ocean recreation for the next couple of days.
A High Surf Warning is in effect for most Hawaiian North and West shorelines except the islands of Kaho’olawe and Lana’i.
Be safe and enjoy the cooler weather.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.