Blustery conditions on Oahu’s west side topple trees, cut power

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Howling winds whipped across the west side of Oahu on Monday, catching hold of anything not tied down.
Powerful gusts uprooted trees and brought down utility lines along Farrington Highway near Princess Kahanu Avenue.
In Maili, power outages impacted traffic lights and halted commerce at several shops.
On Monday morning, Dan Demundo was inside his service station sitting in the dark.
“I cannot sell gas or any merchandise," he said.
Demundo estimates he turned away 50 customers in two hours ― with no telling when electricity would be restored.
“It’s been very bad,” he said. “Customers are going back and forth from Waianae to Maili to Nanakuli looking for gas.”
Over at Tracks Beach Park, surfers struggled to walk along the shoreline as they were pelted with sand.
“It just feels like little pellets flying at you. Hitting you and it stings,” said Kali Larita. “The weather, it’s like cold and hot at the same time.”
On the North Shore, a fallen tree brought down power lines near Kawela Bay, snarling traffic overnight on Kamehameha Highway.
“It’s a two-lane highway so either you go around or you wait it out,” said Marilyn Roitman.
Duane Moku added, “I don’t know how many people are waiting. But they’re probably trying to get home. It’s going to be a long night for them.”
Crews worked into the early morning hours making repairs.
