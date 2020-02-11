After 26 years, Hawaii’s only Gordon Biersch location closes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s only Gordon Biersch location abruptly shut down over the weekend.
After 26 years in business, the restaurant at Aloha Tower Marketplace served its final meals on Saturday.
Hawaii Pacific University which owns the facility says the closure was “unexpected." Across the nation however, Gordon Biersch eateries have been abruptly closing.
In a statement, HPU said, “While the move was unexpected, it cannot be considered a surprise. Gordon Biersch has been closing locations across the mainland, including last year in Buckhead, Buffalo, Mission Valley, Seattle, Scottsdale, and Tempe.”
“The shut-down of its Honolulu location would appear to be in keeping with the challenges facing Gordon Biersch, and similar to trends in other areas of the economy,” they added.
There were no negotiations ongoing with the property management firm, Hawaii Lifestyle Retail Properties, HPU said.
HPU said the space will continue to be used for business, and inquiries to fill the space have already been received.
This closure comes just as Hooters, another long-time business at the Aloha Tower Marketplace, reportedly closed in early February, according to the Hooters Hawaii Instagram page. Additional details over their closure have not yet been confirmed.
