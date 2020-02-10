Wahine downs UCSB 63-51 in Big West Showdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Wahine basketball team continued its hot stretch through the Big West Conference by winning its fifth consecutive game with a 63-51 victory on the road at UC Santa Barbara Saturday afternoon in the Thunderdome.
The Rainbow Wahine (13-10, 7-3) have won seven of their last eight games, and have won each of their last four by 10 or more points.
Junior center Lauren Rewers provided the offensive spark UH needed in the first half as she tallied nine points in 16 minutes off the bench.
The ‘Bows’ defense continues to be one of the staples throughout their recent success, the Wahine held UCSB to one field goal in the second quarter and just three points.
Trailing 20-16 after the first frame, UH outscored the Gauchos 10-3 in the second, taking a 26-23 lead into the half.
Julissa Tago continued her hot stretch scoring 15 points through the final two quarters, keeping the Gauchos at bay.
Just like she has in the last nine previous games, Tago notched another double-digit game with a team-high 21 points, hitting 8-of-11 from the floor, and a perfect 5-of-5 from the charity stripe.
On top of her 10-game streak of double-digit scoring, Tago has now scored 20 plus points in five of those 10 games.
As a team, the 'Bows shot 47 percent from the field, while holding UCSB to 37 percent. It’s the fifth time in the last six games UH has held opponents to under 40 percent shooting.
Next up, UH will head home for two games over the next two weeks, beginning first with CSUN on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. HT.
