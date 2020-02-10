Wahine capture third in Paradise Classic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team (2-3) split its Saturday doubleheader to earn third place in the Paradise Classic.
The Rainbow Wahine dropped its opening game, 7-2 to Iowa State, but got back on the winning track with a 9-0 mercy rule win over Northern Colorado to end the tournament at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Iowa State defeated UH 7-2 earlier on Friday night, as the Cyclones were able to score runs in the first four innings while Hawaii wasn’t able to get on the scoreboard until the fifth.
Isabella Dino suffered the loss, dropping her record to 1-2. She threw the first three-plus innings and was responsible for six runs while allowing 11 hits with a walk and a strikeout.
UH’s Amanda Ajari came into the game in relief duty an threw the final three innings, allowing a hit and a run with a walk.
She allowed two runs on seven hits with a strikeout. Reliever Spelhaug threw the final 2.2 innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and a strikeout.
Iowa State was able to post a single run in each of the first three innings an in the fourth inning, the Cyclones hit a pair of home runs to extend their lead to 7-0.
Brittnee Rossi led UH at the plate going 3-for-4 at the dish.
For a look at the All-Tournament team and full results from the Paradise Classic click here.
