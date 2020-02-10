‘A very tragic event’: Ceremony honors lives lost in Ehime Maru tragedy 19 years ago

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ceremony at the Ehime Maru memorial in Kakaako on Sunday honored the nine lives lost 19 years ago when a U.S. submarine collided with a Japanese fishing vessel off Oahu.
The tribute included the presentation of wreaths and lei.
“It was a very tragic event. It was a huge incident in Japan. It affected the relationship between our two countries, and much healing since then,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
The vessel from Uwajima Fisheries High School in Japan sank being struck by the USS Greeneville when the submarine suddenly surfaced.
The collision killed nine students and instructors.
The Ehime Maru tragedy changed the lives of many people in Japan, including Dr. Yusuke Tominaga, who is now training in Hawaii.
One of the dead was the father of Tominaga’s friend.
The tragedy inspired Tominaga, who was only eight years old at the time, to become a doctor.
"Having seen the accident, I felt life, human life is so important," he said through an interpreter. "That became one of the key reasons (I) became a doctor, to save the lives of the people."
Tominaga is among several young doctors honing their skills at the John A. Burns School of Medicine this month.
The group's training is part of the first medical cultural exchange tied to the "sister city" program established between Honolulu and Uwajima after the accident.
The doctors from Uwajima City Hospital have been preparing for emergencies in the patient simulation laboratory.
“I would like to expand this relationship to other professional people, American, not only doctors, but nurses and other technicians,” said Dr. Akiyosho Ogimoto, director of the Uwajima City Hospital program.
