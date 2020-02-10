UH wins Outrigger Invitational

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team won a record 10th Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational title Saturday night following a straight-set win (25-22, 25-20, 25-20) over fourth-ranked UC Irvine, Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors (12-0) won their second straight Outrigger title and 10th overall to remain perfect on the season.
With the victory UH extended its straight-set win streak at home to eight. Tournament Most Valuable Player Colton Cowell tallied 12 kills, four digs, and one block while opposite hitter Rado Parapunov finished with a team-high 14 kills, six digs, and four blocks to earn all-tournament team honors.
UH’s Patrick Gasman and libero Gage Worsley were also named to the all-tournament team.
Parapunov and Filip Humler each had two aces to lead the Warriors.
UCI held a 13-to-8.5 advantage at the net but Hawai’i out-hit the Anteaters, .276 to .189. as UH jumped out to an 11-6 lead in Set 1 behind three kills by Cowell. The advantage was six at 15-9 before the Anteaters slowly chipped away pulling to within one at 23-22.
The Warriors scored the final two points on Parapunov’s fourth kill and a block solo by freshman Dimitrios Mouchlias.
The teams traded leads for the better part of Set 2 until the Warriors took an 18-15 advantage after scoring three straight which included an ace by Humler.
Leading 22-20, Hawai’i closed out the set with three straight points with Humler adding a kill and block as the Warriors took a two sets to none lead.
It was all Hawaii in Set 3. The Warriors jumped out to a 9-3 lead and made it 13-4 after a four-point spurt. UH got to match point at 24-15 but the Anteaters closed to within 24-20 after four straight blocks. Parapunov’s dink ended the match.
Concordia-Irvine’s Addison Enriques was also named to the all-tournament team. CUI swept Queens earlier in the day for third place. Raymond Barsemian had eight kills to lead the Eagles (5-6).
The Warriors will next travel to Stanford for a pair of non-conference matches, Feb. 14-15.
