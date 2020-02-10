UH completes series sweep over UH-Hilo with 6-4 win

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team rallied from behind to top Hawaii-Hilo for the second time in as many days on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.
The Rainbow Warriors topped the Vulcans 6-4 to give them the series victory.
“It was a good weekend,” Hawaii head coach Mike Trapasso said following the game.
"I’m pleased with the maturity we displayed in two close games. “We have to get better in some phases, of course, but I think we showed signs of the type of pitching, defense and execution that can win games.”
'Bows sophomore Scotty Scott led off the game for the Bows getting hit by a pitch while Junior Kole Kaler began his three-hit day with a double into the right field corner moving Scott to third which allowed red-shirt third baseman Dustin Demeter to pick up his fourth RBI of the season with a sac fly to left.
The Vulcans took the lead in the second inning with three hits, two of which were doubles. However Hawaii tied the game in the third inning via a throwing error by the Vulcans, a bunt single a ground out and another sacrifice fly, this time from redshirt junior Adam Fogel.
Kole Kaler, Dustin Demeter, and Matt Wong each tallied multi-hit games in Saturday’s win for the Warriors.
Hawai’i stays at Les Murakami Stadium to take on North Dakota State in a four-game series Feb. 14-17.
The opener is slated for 6:35 p.m. HT from LMS with the final three games scheduled for 1:05 p.m. first pitches.
