Strong winds, more rain and big surf ahead

A strong low pressure area diving in from the north will bring strong winds and unsettled weather during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, along with warning-level surf.
Wind advisories will be posted statewide through 6 p.m. Monday for possible northwest winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts near 50 miles per hour. Bands of moisture circulating around the low will bring passing showers, especially for north-facing slopes. There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms over portions of the state Sunday night into Monday.
The low is forecast to gradually weaken and drift westward late Tuesday through Thursday. The winds will be lighter, but the weather will remain a bit unsettled with passing showers, especially for windward areas. Easterly trade winds will also return later in the week, which will bring an end to the chilly temperatures of the past several days.
The winds are also strong enough for high wind warnings to be posted for the summit areas of Haleakala, Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. The summits are also under a winer weather advisory from midnight Sunday night through 6 p.m. Monday.
It’s also busy out in the ocean. The low pressure system will also cause surf to rise rapidly, and a high surf warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui. A gale warning is also posted for waters around Kauai County and Oahu, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters.
