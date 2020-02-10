Power outages reported and road closures in effect as unsettled weather arrives

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders kept busy Sunday night into Monday morning as a low pressure area brought blustery conditions and rains to the island chain.
A fallen tree forced Honolulu police to close Kamehameha Highway in both directions on Oahu’s North Shore at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Drivers were turned around at Waialee Beach Park, located near Velzyland, and at Kawela Bay.
A contraflow lane was set up by Monday morning.
Some North Shore residents said they had to drive around the island to get to their destination. Others chose to camp in their cars and wait until the road reopens.
The Hawaiian Electric Company said up to 500 customers remained without power Monday morning after the tree snagged some power lines.
The utility says crews will be working throughout the day to restore power.
Police also closed Farrington Highway in Nanakuli as crews responded to reports of a downed tree Sunday night. The roadway has since been reopened.
On the Big Island, a downed tree shut down both directions of Highway 11 near the 62 mile marker in Kau. Officials said repair work could last for several hours. They recommend using Kaalaiki Road as an alternative route.
And Kauai residents also got their fair share of problems. The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative says high winds caused multiple outages across the Garden Island.
Kauai County’s Department of Water reported that the disruption affected service to its water pump station and well site in Kilauea. The agency is asking customers to limit water usage to essential needs early.
This story will be updated.
