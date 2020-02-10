Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pickup truck on Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police believe speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Queen Kaahumanu Highway early Monday.
It happened around 12:25 a.m.
Police said a 31-year-old man was riding his motorcycle in the northbound direction of the highway near the 79-mile marker when he sideswiped a pickup truck that was going in the opposite direction.
The motorcyclist was speeding and did not have his headlight on, police said.
He was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 49-year-old driver of the pickup truck, along with his two female passengers were not injured.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
This is the fourth traffic death this year compared to two at the same time last year.
