Monday Forecast: Dangerous Surf, cooler temperatures and rain showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Low Pressure system is responsible for the gusty winds, rain showers and cooler temperatures that will last thru today and most of tomorrow. When the low pressure moves off to the east, the trade winds will return in its place, probably Thursday going into Friday.
Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui, Kona, South Big Island, Big Island North and East, Kohala, Big Island Interior.
A High Wind Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remains posted for the summits of Maui and the Big Island, and conditions will be monitored for potential extensions in time.
There are also two swells that are affecting surf along most Northern and Western shorelines. This is making the ocean conditions in the affected areas inconsistent; and with the northerly winds, even more dangerous for everyone. Mix that with brown water that usually accompanies heavy rainfall, and you have absolutely bad coastal conditions for ocean recreation for the next couple of days.
A High Surf Warning is in effect for most Hawaiian North and West shorelines except the islands of Kaho’olawe and Lana’i.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.