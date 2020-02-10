Mauna Kea saw hurricane-force winds as cold front passed by state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front that passed by the state over the weekend brought strong winds that downed trees and triggered sporadic power outages.
The strongest winds ― of 136 mph ― were recorded at the summit of Mauna Kea.
For comparison’s sake, a Category 4 hurricane packs winds of 130 to 156 mph.
Other spots also saw high winds.
Winds got to 43 mph at the Kailua Kona International Airport.
And on Oahu, the winds at Kuaokala got to 56 mph. Barking Sands on Kauai saw winds to 53 mph.
Here’s a look at some of the strongest winds:
Big Island
- Mauna Kea Summit: 136 mph
- Kailua-Kona Airport: 43 mph
- Pohakuloa Keamuku: 43 mph
- Kamuela: 40 mph
- Puu Mali: 40 mph
Oahu
- Kuaokala: 56 mph
- Laniakea: 50 mph
- Mokuleia: 49 mph
- Haleiwa: 47 mph
- Kalaeloa Airport: 41 mph
Kauai
- Barking Sands: 53 mph
- Puu Opae: 47 mph
- Mana: 42 mph
- Kapaa: 33 mph
- Waimea Heights: 32 mph
Maui County
- Kaneloa: 46 mph
- Kahului Airport: 39 mph
- Makapulapai: 34 mph
- Kanaha: 34 mph
- Kapalua Airport" 31 mph
