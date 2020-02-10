Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AMERICAN SAMOA-CITIZENSHIP
Not all born in American Samoa want US citizenship
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge recently sided with three American Samoans in Utah wanting to be recognized as citizens. The American Samoa government is expected to appeal, and has until Monday to do so. Many in the U.S. territory are perfectly happy being U.S. nationals who can't vote in most federal elections or run for office outside American Samoa. They fear granting birthright citizenship to those born in American Samoa would threaten fa’a Samoa, the Samoan way of life, including communal land ownership. An attorney for the three seeking citizenship says the territory's customs and cultures evolve, and there are laws protecting them.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-LONG-SHOTS
NH poses a last chance for some struggling 2020 Democrats
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Several Democratic presidential candidates who are lagging in the polls are making their final pitches before New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and several others are barnstorming New Hampshire in search of the votes they hope will give their campaigns a boost going into the next contest. They are trying to convince undecided voters that they have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump. If these back-of- the-pack candidates are worried about the current the state of play, they aren't saying. Poor showings in New Hampshire could force them to rethink their campaigns.
ANIMAL CRUELTY BILLS
Hawaii lawmakers introduce 2 bills targeted at dog-tethering
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii legislators have introduced a pair of animal cruelty bills that could make it illegal to improperly chain dogs. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that the House and Senate bills would add tethering dogs in overly restrictive ways to the list of second-degree animal cruelty offenses. New offenses listed in the bills would prohibit the use of trolleys, pulleys or other systems to tie dogs to two stationary objects that prevent eating or drinking. State legislators say the bills would also ban dogs under 6 months old from being tied or restrained at all unless under direct supervision. Some dog owners say the bill is unfairly severe.
LGBTQ COMMISSION-HOUSE BILL
Hawaii legislators advance bill to create LGBTQ commission
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii state legislators have preliminarily approved a bill that would create a commission to address issues concerning the LGBTQ community. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a House committee voted 6-1 Wednesday to advance the bill that would create the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Plus Commission. State legislators say the commission would identify issues such as discrimination and ensure there are efforts to research, plan and advocate for the population. Legislators say the commission would also recommend government actions that would promote equal treatment and opportunities, and educate members of the community. It is unclear how much the commission would cost.
BUILDING CODES-ENERGY USE
Honolulu looks at building-code changes to reduce energy use
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill before the Honolulu City Council proposes to reduce the long-term carbon footprint of Oahu’s buildings. Hawaii Public Radio reported the measure has encountered opposition from Oahu's gas utility and construction industry. The changes to the building codes would be the first in more than a decade. Bill 25 includes provisions such as mandating more efficient insulation and lighting in buildings. The state's construction industry opposes the bill's proposed ban on gas water heaters in new single-family homes and a requirement for more electric vehicle charging infrastructure in apartments and commercial buildings.
TOUR HELICOPTER CRASH-HAWAII
Hawaii helicopter crash pilot lost license for 2010 drug use
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A pilot who was flying a sightseeing helicopter that crashed in Hawaii in December had his license revoked for marijuana use in 2010. The Federal Aviation Administration revoked the medical, commercial pilot and flight instructor certificates of Safari Helicopters pilot Paul Matero in June 2010. The pilot was rehired and returned to flight duty after completing a substance abuse treatment program and receiving his renewed licenses. The company said the pilot's one-time positive test for marijuana is the only drug-related violation the company has ever had.