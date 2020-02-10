Kamehameha captures 10th state soccer title with 1-0 win over Kekaulike

The Warriors won their final four games of the season and their final three by shut out. (Source: ScoringLive)
By Kainoa Carlson | February 10, 2020 at 12:42 AM HST - Updated February 10 at 12:42 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha answered the call every time Kekaulike threatened their perfect season on Saturday night in Waipio.

However the defending champions proved why they are still the class of championship soccer in the Pacific, with a gutty 1-0 victory.

Warriors forward Anuhea Aluli scored the lone goal in the 51st minute and freshman goalkeeper Marley Roe made six saves to help No. 1 Kamehameha complete an unblemished season with its 1-0 win over previously undefeated King Kekaulike in the title game of The Queen’s Medical Center/HHSAA Division I Girls Soccer State Championships.

With the victory the Warriors captured their 10th girls state soccer title the fourth under head coach Melissa Moore.

In Division II Hawaii Prep defeated Kauai 4-1.

