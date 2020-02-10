Kamehameha captures 10th state soccer title with 1-0 win over Kekaulike

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha answered the call every time Kekaulike threatened their perfect season on Saturday night in Waipio.
However the defending champions proved why they are still the class of championship soccer in the Pacific, with a gutty 1-0 victory.
Warriors forward Anuhea Aluli scored the lone goal in the 51st minute and freshman goalkeeper Marley Roe made six saves to help No. 1 Kamehameha complete an unblemished season with its 1-0 win over previously undefeated King Kekaulike in the title game of The Queen’s Medical Center/HHSAA Division I Girls Soccer State Championships.
With the victory the Warriors captured their 10th girls state soccer title the fourth under head coach Melissa Moore.
In Division II Hawaii Prep defeated Kauai 4-1.
