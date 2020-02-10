Demeter’s Walk-Off Home Run tops UH-Hilo 5-4

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 'Bows third baseman Dustin Demeter delivered the first highlight reel moment of the 2020 UH baseball season.
The third baseman came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out and a red-shirt junior Adam Fogel on first base.
After going down 2-0 in the count, the Santa Barbara-native took an inside pitch deep out to right-field to ignite the Hawaii dugout and deliver the first victory of the season with a 5-4 win over UH-Hilo.
“Couldn’t be more happy for Dustin,” Hawai’i head coach Mike Trapasso said. “It was a great welcome back. We had opportunities all night but couldn’t convert until Dustin came through.”
In front of an opening day crowd of 3,061, the Rainbow Warriors and Vulcans traded blows early before both team’s pitchers settled in and the score remained tied for three innings.
Hilo opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run to center field by Jacob Igawa.
UH’s Logan Pouelsen, finished his 2020 debut throwing six innings, allowing six base hits, four runs and striking out seven.
Junior Jeremy Wu-Yelland pitched three innings of relief and earned the win in his first appearance of the year striking out three, allowing just two hits and a walk.
Combined, Pouelsen and Wu-Yelland fanned 10 Hilo batters.
The Bows and Vulcans meet for the series finale Saturday at 1:05 p.m. HT from Les Murakami Stadium.
