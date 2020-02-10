Buggs sets all-time assists record as Bows fall to Cal Poly 79-75 in OT

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to Cal Poly 79-75 in overtime Saturday night at the Mott Athletic Center.
With the defeat UH fell to 14-8 overall and 5-3 in the Big West.
A week after overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat CSUN, UH nearly pulled off another dramatic comeback win. The Rainbow Warriors overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to force overtime.
However, the Mustangs (7-16, 4-5 BW) scored the final seven points of the extra period to pull out the victory. UH lost despite big-time efforts by Dawson Carper and Drew Buggs.
Carper notched career highs in both points (20) and rebounds (11) for his first-ever double-double.
Buggs also had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out three assists. With his three assists, Buggs surpassed Troy Bowe as the school’s all-time leader in assists, breaking a record that stood for nearly 30 years.
The junior point guard now has 413 for his career.
The 'Bows held a seven-point lead, 39-32, at half, but turned cold in the second half. UH went scoreless for more than seven minutes as the Mustangs went on a 24-2 run – including 17 unanswered points – to take a 63-48 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the game.
However the 'Bows would not quit.
Justin Webster’s three-pointer tied the game up with 1:08 and after the Mustangs took the lead, UH got a clutch shot from Buggs with 27 seconds left to help force overtime. Webster, finished with 11 points and a career-high seven rebounds, an hit another big three-pointer with 52 seconds left in overtime to give UH a 75-72 lead.
But the Mustangs scored seven straight to end the game, including five by freshman guard Colby Rogers who hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 24 seconds left.
UH out-rebounded Cal Poly, 48-36, but shot just 38 percent from the floor, including just 25 percent (6-of-24) on three-pointers.
The Rainbow Warriors now return home for a pair of games, beginning with its first meeting this year with Long Beach State. Tipoff for the game is at 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.