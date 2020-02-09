Weather alerts issued for strong winds statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hazardous winds are expected over the Hawaiian islands Sunday night into Monday, with several weather alerts posted around the state for gusts that could cause damage.
WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU FROM 3 P.M. SUNDAY TO 6 P.M. MONDAY:
- The National Weather Service says northwest winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts over 45 miles per hour will be possible.
- The strongest winds will be near mountains, gaps, and areas where winds will blow downslope from higher terrain.
- The winds will be coming from an unusual direction, so areas could be affected that normally are sheltered from strong trade winds or Kona winds.
- Winds this strong will be able to knock down tree branches and cause localized power outages.
HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUNA LOA, MAUNA KEA SUMMITS UNTIL 6 A.M. TUESDAY:
- Northwest winds of 20 to 40 miles per hour with localized gusts to 70 miles per hour are expected Sunday, but will peak at 35 to 75 miles per hour with gusts over 120 miles per hour Sunday night and early Monday.
- Winds are forecast to weaken Monday afternoon and Monday night.
- The road to the summit of Mauna Kea remains closed.
HIGH WIND WATCH FOR HALEAKALA FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING:
- West winds of 35 to 50 miles per hour with gusts near 75 miles per hour may be possible at the summit.
- Winds will be strong enough to blow down trees and power lines and cause power outages.
- It will be difficult to drive, especially in higher profile vehicles such as trucks and larger SUV’s.
The strong winds are expected from a developing low pressure system that is forecast to strengthen and move over the islands, bringing strong winds statewide, along with increased showers and more cold temperatures.
