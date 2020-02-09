Utah couple sentenced after defrauding Big Island bottled water manufacturer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Utah husband and wife were sentenced to a combined 5 and a half years in prison for conspiracy.
Prosecutors said Steve Edwards, 73, and Melanie Edwards, 61, defrauded Koyo USA Corporation for more than a decade.
The company markets bottled ocean water on the Big Island as “Mahalo Hawaii Deep Sea.”
Investigators said for more than 10 years, the Edwards used fake names to steal $3.7 million from the company. Court documents say the Edwards created fake pass-through companies posing as manufacturers, but the companies were really just resellers with no employees. Their sole purposed was to defraud Koyo, authorities said.
“Melanie and Steve Edwards engaged in a lengthy sophisticated theft and tax fraud scheme designed to satisfy their greed,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell. “Today, they were held accountable for their shameful conduct.”
They also filed false tax documents, resulting in nearly $1.5 million in unpaid taxes.
“Prosecutions like these send a message to those who line their pockets by defrauding companies and evading their federal tax obligations, and Defendants Melanie and Steve Edwards will appropriately have time to reflect upon their egregious conduct as they serve time in federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said.
As part of their sentence, the Edwards must also pay a total of more than $5.2 million back to Koyo and the IRS.
