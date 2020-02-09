UH extends win-streak to 24 with sweep over Concordia

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team kept its home sweep streak alive against 14th-ranked Concordia-Irvine on the second day of the 26th Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-21, 25-15. The Rainbow Warriors (11-0) were in complete control of the match from beginning to end, hitting .469 as a team with five hitters recording seven kills or more.
UH extended its home win streak to 24 with the victory an will next face fellow Big West foe UC Irvine in Saturday’s tourney championship match.
Opposite hitter Rado Parapunov led the 'Bows with a match-high 17 kills, hitting .560 while outside hitter Colton Cowell added 15 kills, seven digs, and three blocks.
Middle blockers Patrick Gasman and Guilherme Voss did not commit a hitting error and combined for 10 blocks.
The Warriors out-blocked the Eagles, 10.5 to 6.5. Raymond Barsemian tallied 11 kills to lead CUI (5-6).
UC Irvine remained perfect in the tournament following a four-set win over Queens in the day’s earlier match. Joel Schneidmiller had a match-high 23 kills, hitting .618.
On Saturday, Queens and Concordia will meet in the earlier match at 4:00 p.m., before the UH-UCI featured match.
