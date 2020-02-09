2 months after he was murdered, work of a Big Island artist goes on display

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The work of a Big Island artist who was killed in December is now being featured in a retrospective exhibition.
‘Shingo Honda: Impermanence’ opened this weekend at the East Hawaii Cultural Center in Hilo.
Curators say the pieces for the exhibit were chosen from hundreds of works he produced.
Friday night’s opening event brought dozens of friends, colleagues, and admirers together to celebrate his life’s work.
“It wasn’t a mournful event, it was a magnificent event celebrating an extraordinary man’s life,” Chair of the East Hawaii Cultural Center Stephen Freedman said. “He’s an example of a person that can generate art purely and simply from his own spirit in fairly substantial isolation, because he worked here without a huge audience.”
Honda, a painter, sculptor and zen teacher, was found dead near his home in the Orchid Isle Estates on Hawaii Island on Dec. 4. An autopsy found he died from blunt force trauma.
His accused killer, Michael Cecil Lee is being held at OCCC on $250,000 bail. Lee’s next court appearance is set for March 20.
Meanwhile, Honda’s art exhibit will remain open until Feb. 28.
