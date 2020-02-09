Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii legislators have introduced a pair of animal cruelty bills that could make it illegal to improperly chain dogs. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that the House and Senate bills would add tethering dogs in overly restrictive ways to the list of second-degree animal cruelty offenses. New offenses listed in the bills would prohibit the use of trolleys, pulleys or other systems to tie dogs to two stationary objects that prevent eating or drinking. State legislators say the bills would also ban dogs under 6 months old from being tied or restrained at all unless under direct supervision. Some dog owners say the bill is unfairly severe.