Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

ANIMAL CRUELTY BILLS
Hawaii lawmakers introduce 2 bills targeted at dog-tethering
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii legislators have introduced a pair of animal cruelty bills that could make it illegal to improperly chain dogs. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that the House and Senate bills would add tethering dogs in overly restrictive ways to the list of second-degree animal cruelty offenses. New offenses listed in the bills would prohibit the use of trolleys, pulleys or other systems to tie dogs to two stationary objects that prevent eating or drinking. State legislators say the bills would also ban dogs under 6 months old from being tied or restrained at all unless under direct supervision. Some dog owners say the bill is unfairly severe.
LGBTQ COMMISSION-HOUSE BILL
Hawaii legislators advance bill to create LGBTQ commission
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii state legislators have preliminarily approved a bill that would create a commission to address issues concerning the LGBTQ community. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a House committee voted 6-1 Wednesday to advance the bill that would create the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Plus Commission. State legislators say the commission would identify issues such as discrimination and ensure there are efforts to research, plan and advocate for the population. Legislators say the commission would also recommend government actions that would promote equal treatment and opportunities, and educate members of the community. It is unclear how much the commission would cost.
BUILDING CODES-ENERGY USE
Honolulu looks at building-code changes to reduce energy use
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill before the Honolulu City Council proposes to reduce the long-term carbon footprint of Oahu’s buildings. Hawaii Public Radio reported the measure has encountered opposition from Oahu's gas utility and construction industry. The changes to the building codes would be the first in more than a decade. Bill 25 includes provisions such as mandating more efficient insulation and lighting in buildings. The state's construction industry opposes the bill's proposed ban on gas water heaters in new single-family homes and a requirement for more electric vehicle charging infrastructure in apartments and commercial buildings.
TOUR HELICOPTER CRASH-HAWAII
Hawaii helicopter crash pilot lost license for 2010 drug use
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A pilot who was flying a sightseeing helicopter that crashed in Hawaii in December had his license revoked for marijuana use in 2010. The Federal Aviation Administration revoked the medical, commercial pilot and flight instructor certificates of Safari Helicopters pilot Paul Matero in June 2010. The pilot was rehired and returned to flight duty after completing a substance abuse treatment program and receiving his renewed licenses. The company said the pilot's one-time positive test for marijuana is the only drug-related violation the company has ever had.
FATAL STABBING-BOY
Honolulu man pleads guilty to murder of boy, 4
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu man has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2016 stabbing of a four-year-old boy. The Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office says Waiser Walter pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors say Walter stabbed the boy and the child's aunt multiple times. The boy died, and the aunt was hospitalized in critical condition. Walter is expected to be sentenced to life in prison in April. Prosecutors say they'll recommend he serve at least 35 years before being eligible for parole.
APPEAL-PREGNANT MURDER
Hawaii man convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend appeals
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend has filed an opening brief in his appeal of the case. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Steven Capobianco claims there was insufficient evidence and that he was deprived of a fair trail. Capobianco was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 death of 27-year-old Carly Scott. Scott was pregnant with Capobianco's child when she disappeared on Maui. The brief argues a rogue juror called other jurors to discuss the case in violation of court instructions and prosecutors failed to file records that would have helped Capobianco's case.