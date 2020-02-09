Iran again fails to put satellite into orbit amid US worries

In this image taken from video an Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, some 230 kilometers (145 miles) southeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The rocket failed to put the satellite into orbit on Sunday, state television reported, the latest setback for a program the U.S. claims helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program. (Source: IRIB via AP/IRIB)