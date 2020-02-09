Graham adds two to inaugural coaching staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii head football coach Todd Graham introduced two more staff members to his inaugural coaching staff with the addition of Kody Cooke as the team’s new strength and conditioning coach.
Trent Figg, was named the program’s chief of staff.
Cooke comes to UH after spending the last several seasons at Virginia Tech, where he was a member of the strength and conditioning staff. He previously worked with Graham at Arizona State, where he started as a graduate assistant in January 2013 and worked his way up to sports performance assistant coach.
“The foundation of our program is training and developing our players to be the most disciplined team in the nation,” Graham said. “Coach Cooke played and has coached in our fast tempo system. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in developing our players to play at a championship level. We are so excited to welcome Coach Cooke to our Hawai’i football family!”
Figg spent the past two seasons at Missouri State, where he coached the running backs and special teams. Prior to that, he was the defensive coordinator at Southern Arkansas University during the 2017 campaign.
“Coach Figg is one of the best in this business at developing positive relationships,” Graham said. “He is a tireless worker and a coach of great integrity. I am elated to have him heading up all of our football operations as Chief of Staff.”
Figg previously worked on Graham’s staff at Arizona State, where he was a defensive graduate assistant in 2013.
