Forecast: Sunny and cool for Sunday, but strong winds, big surf on the horizon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper trough is moving east, allowing cool and drier weather to spread over the state for Sunday. However, a strong and cold low pressure area will in from the north Sunday night, bringing strong northwest winds and colder temperatures, along with more bands of showers into Tuesday. The winds could get strong enough to cause localized damage Sunday night into Monday. East to southeast winds will return by Wednesday, but the weather will remain a bit on the wet side for windward and mauka areas through the remainder of the week.