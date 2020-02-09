For the first time, Honolulu will have either a king or prince on the May Day Lei Court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Now approaching its 93rd year, the City and County of Honolulu’s Annual Lei Day Celebration is about to complete a first-time milestone.
The lei court reigns over the lei festival and serves as ambassadors of aloha throughout the year. Traditionally, its been all women — a queen and her two princesses — but this year, for the first time, a man will sit on the court.
Jordan Kung Keonaonahiwahiwa‘okapuakenikeni‘iwili‘iameka‘u‘ilaha‘oleokalani Salis was one of three applicants to the lei court this year, which means he will automatically be named either Lei King or Lei Prince.
He is going for one of the titles alongside candidates Joelle Lilinoe Quindica and Makanaha‘aheoanākūpuna Hillary Asako Chana Reilly.
They will be judged for the roles based on their lei making abilities, hula skills and fluency in Hawaiian language.
The court titles will be announced at a public event on March 7 at Kapolei Hale. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public.
On May 1, the court will be presented at Kapiolani Park at the annual May Day is Lei Day celebration. That event features hula, lei making workshops, the famed lei contest, food vendors and more. It attracts both locals and visitors alike.
The first Lei Day celebration was held in 1927, according to the city. What started as just a few people donning lei on May 1 in downtown has blossomed into what we know it as today.
“Wear a lei, share a lei" has become one of the sentiments shared with many around May Day.
Honolulu’s first Lei Queen, Miss Nina Bowman, was crowned by Honolulu Mayor Charles Arnold in 1928.
